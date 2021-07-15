PADUCAH — Natural gas company Atmos Energy says a 3-inch steel main line has been cut at 6430 Metropolis Lake Road and KY 996.
In a news release, the company says crews are on site accessing the damage, and two houses on Metropolis Lake Road are being evacuated. First responders are at the scene as a precaution.
“At this point, the primary concern is to make the area safe as soon as possible,” Atmos Energy Operations Manager Craig Rice said in a statement. “Safety is always our number one priority.”
Atmos advises members of the public to avoid the area of Metropolis Lake Road and KY 996 at this time if possible. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the roadway is blocked near the 8 mile marker at this time because of the gas leak.
KYTC warns that it may take several hours to stop the gas flow and reopen the road.
The company reminds customers that if they ever smell gas, they should leave the area and then call 1-866-322-8667.