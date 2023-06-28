OWENSBORO, KY — A local utility company is warning customers about scammers using fake websites that look like legitimate utility company sites to steal their money — and their personal information.
Atmos Energy says scammers are using fake phishing websites that include fake service numbers and other false information. Anyone who calls this fake number could be asked to provide sensitive information including bank or credit card numbers.
The company also wants customers to be on guard for a common telephone in which the caller offers a discount on an energy bill if the customer pays immediately over the phone.
Atmos Energy spokeswoman Kay Coomes says customers should also beware of imposters demanding payment at your door. “Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. Our employees will not collect payments in person.”
As a reminder, all energy bill payments with Atmos Energy should be made through the online account center or through other authorized payment methods. Multiple notices will also be provided to customers before any interruptions in service occur.
“The most effective way to combat this recent increase in scam attempts is through education, awareness and extreme caution anytime someone contacts you about a utility bill payment,” says Coomes.
Customers who suspect fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should contact local law enforcement authorities and Atmos Energy Customer Service at 888-286-6700, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information and additional tips to protect against impostor utility scams:
