PADUCAH — Atomic City Family Fun Center in Paducah has announced the date for their controlled capacity soft opening.
Atomic City, located at 3801 Hinkleville Road, says it will be opening their doors to the public for a partial opening on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The owners say in a press release that due to an overwhelming interest in the fun center, they have decided to go ahead with a partial opening and postpone their official grand opening until all attractions are complete.
Co-owner Jeff Pierce says, "We are excited to move forward with a soft opening," adding that the center's hi-performance go-kart track is just one of three in the country that offers the Mario Kart programming. He says, "We feel that this sneak peek into Atomic City will continue to generate excitement for the attractions that will be a part of the grand opening."
Along with the go-kart track, the Spin & Flip Bumper Cars will be available. Pierce says attraction allows buckled riders to move around the arena, bumping into other riders causing them to spin or flip.
There's also an Arcade and Redemption Area, which the center says is packed with 46 games, including old school revamp of Space Invaders to traditional favorites of hoop games and digital carnival games.
The owners say they weighed the decision of waiting for a total grand opening of all attractions versus a soft opening of the track, arena, and arcade and decided to do the soft opening after receiving a Partial Certificate of Occupancy.
The owners say laser tag, mini glow golf, party packages, and kids play area will be opening soon. The unopened parts of Atomic City will be closed to the public for the public's safety and for anticipation of the attraction.
Concessions will also be included in the grand opening.
Atomic City says the official grand opening will be in mid-January and all information about the opening will be on social media, but you can get immediate notifications by joining their text list. The center says just text ATOMIC to 36000 to know as soon as the grand opening date is set.
More information on the attractions and rules and restrictions can be found on Atomic City's website. You can also call the center at 270-558-4868.