PADUCAH — Crews are putting the final touches on Atomic City. It's the new multimillion-dollar family fun center getting ready to open in Paducah.
It's located in the old Fleming Furniture building on Hinkleville Road.
They have arcade games, high performance go carts, laser tag, mini golf and much more.
Jeff Pierce, vice president of Atomic City, said it's been in the works for the last three years. He also said for all the gamers out there, the go cart track is like Mario racing.
"We have little circles on the track that if your car drives over them it'll give you a power-up or slow you down. It's a strategic style of racing. And we're number three to have this in the world and we're very pleased to have it," Pierce says.
They hope to be open by Christmas.
They're just finishing up some projects to make sure everything is safe, and then need a certificate of occupancy from the city of Paducah.
Once they open, Pierce said they'll follow all the COVID-19 safety guidelines.