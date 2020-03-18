GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A Benton, Kentucky man was arrested after an attempted break-in and pursuit in Graves County.
Around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were called to Holland Road in the West Plains community or report of a man attempting break into a home.
The man, identified as 56-year-old Montey Mohler of Benton, also reportedly damaged the homeowner's car with a baseball bat.
Before a trooper arrived, Mohler had left the property. While the trooper was talking to the homeowner, Mohler returned but left when he saw the trooper.
The trooper attempted to stop Mohler who he drove away on State Route 301.
Mohler continued west on State Route 58 E and then turned onto Millers Chapel Road where he failed to go around a curve.
He went off the road, hitting a mailbox and an earth embankment. Mohler then tried to run away on foot before being taken into custody.
He was seen throwing objects into the woods before he was arrested.
Mohler was charged with:
- Two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing or evading police (on foot)
- Menacing
- Two counts of criminal mischief
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravated circumstances)
- Resisting arrest
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of controlled substance (meth)
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
- Other traffic offenses
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.