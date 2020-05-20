MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield police on Wednesday identified 29-year-old Hagen Mills as the man who shot a woman multiple times Tuesday before turning the gun on himself.
Multiple national entertainment outlets, such as TMZ and the People, are reporting on the incident. Mills was an actor in movie and television roles in the U.S. and abroad — but he was from Mayfield.
It appears the shooting was the culmination of months of domestic violence. Local 6 is not identifying the woman who was the target of the attempted murder suicide to protect her identity. But we can report she was also the victim in a rape and kidnapping case from earlier this year.
Local 6 has learned Mills has been arrested multiple times in Graves County. Court records show he was released on bond from the Graves County Jail two weeks ago — on May 6. The charges included first degree rape, first degree sodomy, first degree domestic violence and kidnapping. The person he’s accused of shooting Tuesday evening was listed as the victim in that case.
When officers arrived at the scene Tuesday, the victim met them outside the house with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.
Officers say she told them Mills was still inside and had shot himself.
Mills shot the woman when she arrived at the home and went inside, police say. But before she got there, they say Mills forced two of her family members to remain in the house.
There were a lot of cars at the house Wednesday evening. Someone did come out and speak with us, but said family members just want their privacy right now. We don’t know if those family members are related to Mills or the victim.
IMDB shows Mills had roles on the FX series "Baskets" and the 2013 movie "Bonnie & Clyde."
He’s also in an upcoming independent film called "Starlight," which the producers say is set to premiere in Paducah this fall.
Photos show Mills on the the set, as well as in a still from the movie.
Producer Cheryl Dillard Starulakis released a statement which reads in part:
"We were shocked and saddened to hear of the events occurring yesterday involving Hagen Mills who was a cast member of our film Star Light. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hagen's family and his daughter and all others impacted by this tragic day."