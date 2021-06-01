WPSD Local 6 and Mediacom have been negotiating a new contract that allows Mediacom to continue re-transmitting our programming to your home. Our current contract ended on May 31, 2021.
WPSD Local 6 has offered Mediacom a fair compensation proposal based on the importance and value our programming brings to you. Mediacom has rejected more than 10 proposals since mid-April. Mediacom threatened this “going dark” option for three straight days if WPSD Local 6 did not accept their terms.
Mediacom pulled the plug on WPSD Local 6 when a new contract was not agreed upon—even though WPSD Local 6 offered an extension under the old contract terms while we continued to negotiate. This is not the first time Mediacom has used this tactic against broadcasters across the U.S.
WPSD Local 6 values the entertainment, local news, local sports, and local weather programming we produce. And we value you. We hate that Mediacom has denied you this programming, especially since you will still pay for it, even though Mediacom pulled the plug. WPSD Local 6 remains committed to reaching an agreement, as we have with all distributors in our coverage area.
The bottom line is our compensation offer is fair and Mediacom is holding you, the subscriber—hostage.
WPSD Local 6 will begin airing our LOCAL NEWS, WEATHER, AND SPORTS on our web channel, WPSDLocal6.com during our news times. You can also watch WPSD Local 6 news on our ROKU, FIRESTICK, & APPLE TV APPS. Unfortunately, we cannot broadcast NBC programming on the website or these apps.
There are other ways for you to receive WPSD Local 6. You can install an over the air antenna and receive WPSD free over the air, or you can dump Mediacom and sign up for a satellite service.
WPSD Local 6 would also like to point out that Mediacom is misleading its subscribers with the message they have posted (below). WPSD did not request the blackout, we offered an extension. We did not order a blackout, we offered an extension. This isn’t about money, and they know it.
To let Mediacom know how you feel about them shutting off WPSD Local 6, you can call them at 855-633-4226.