LOUISVILLE, KY — During a press conference Tuesday, Louisville attorney Kevin Glogower says his client, an anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case, felt "certain questions were left unanswered" and is seeking to let the public know.
The news conference happened not even a day after this grand juror filed a motion in Jefferson County Circuit Court requesting the release of the proceeding's transcripts, recordings, and reports, as well as permission to speak about the case.
Glogower said he could not talk about what his client told him because of confidentiality.
The motion filed by the grand juror accuses Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of using the grand jurors "as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for those decisions" and says that has led to "more seeds of doubt in the process."
Last week, only one of the three officers connected to the fatal police shooting was indicted on criminal charges. Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired from the department in the summer, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into an occupied apartment next to Taylor's. Hankison was arraigned Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court where he pleaded not guilty to these charges and is free on a $15,000 bond.
Stg. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were not charged at all.
In a statement Monday, Cameron said he would comply with the judge's orders to release the grand jurors proceedings by Wednesday, despite misgivings.
"The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body," Cameron says. "It's apparent the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen."
He also clarified in his statement that the only charge recommended (to the grand jury) was wanton endangerment and says the officers were "justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker."