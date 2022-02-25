Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that the $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a manufacturer will return $483 million to the state.
The settlement is the second largest in U.S. history, and the commonwealth will use settlement funds for opioid abatement programs.
The agreement settles claims with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson for the companies’ roles in fueling the opioid epidemic.
According to Attorney General Cameron, the distributors are expected to start releasing funds to a national administrator in April, and the money will begin to be distributed to Kentucky and local goverments in the second quarter of 2022.
“We’ve fought to ensure that the opioid companies are held accountable for their roles in creating this crisis and that Kentucky receives the funding it is due for the harm these terrible drugs have inflicted upon our neighbors, friends, and loved ones," said Attorney General Cameron. "This funding cannot come quickly enough, and we will continue to work closely with the legislature and local governments to ensure the funds are put toward programs that will stop the cycle of addiction and help heal our communities.”
House Bill 427 provides that local governments will receive 50% of the settlement, with the other half going to the commonwealth.
The commonwealth's portion of the settlement will be overseen by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. The group is expected to establish a process for eligible opioid abatement programs to apply for settlement dollars.
In addition to the settlement funds, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
- Report and prohibit shipping of suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson is required to:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.