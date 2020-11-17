FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led an 18-state coalition in filing a brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in support of a pro-life law recently enacted by the Tennessee legislature.
Earlier this year, the state of Tennessee passed House Bill 2263, prohibiting a physician from performing an abortion when the physician knows the abortion is sought because of the sex or race of the unborn or because of a prenatal diagnosis indicating that the unborn child might have Down syndrome. The bill also includes a timing provision, which bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.
The 18-state coalition asks the Sixth Circuit to reverse the district court’s decision and allow the law to go into effect. The coalition writes in the brief that, “all of the amici states have a compelling interest in seeing that States retain the general power to legislate for the well-being of their most vulnerable citizens.” Many of the states within the coalition have enacted anti discrimination laws like Tennessee’s.
"We’re currently in court fighting to protect Kentucky’s own abortion discrimination ban and fetal heartbeat law, and we have a duty to assist other states in their efforts to defend similar laws that protect the unborn,” said Attorney General Cameron. “States have a compelling interest in enacting laws that protect our most vulnerable, and we believe that this interest is never more apparent than when we’re protecting unborn children from eugenics-based abortions.”
Attorney General Cameron authored the brief and is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in filing it.