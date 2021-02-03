MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he cannot force Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal to comply with state open records law. This comes just a little over a week after Cameron's office issued an opinion that said Neal violated state open records law.
In 2020 Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire sent an open records request to Neal, 911 Director Chris Freeman, and all of the county commissioners. The request asked for any emails regarding the county E-911 center that is being built. Everyone except Neal and Freeman complied with the request.
Cameron was in Marshall County on Wednesday for an awards ceremony. He told WPSD local 6 that, beyond issuing an opinion on the open records violation, there's not a lot he can do.
"We'll see how everything unfolds with the decision that we rendered, but ultimately I'm hopeful that, that can be handled here in Marshall County," says Cameron.
The emails regarding the E-911 center is the latest controversy surrounding the E-911 center. Earlier in 2020 there was some dispute over installation of communication equipment, and now there's concern by some over an ice maker and chairs.
"There's a bill on there for an ice maker for the 911 center that I feel is excessive," said County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs.
At Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting Spraggs voiced concern over the amount of money spent for a $48 hundred ice machine for the 911 center. He was alone in that concern though, as the other commissioners and Neal approved the spending for the machine without question.
"I could see absolutely no need for a piece of equipment that large for a 911 center," says Spraggs.
The ice maker purchased for the center produces 300 pounds of ice, which Spraggs feels is way too much for the five to six people who will be working there. He also has concern over five to six chairs that will soon be purchased that could cost up to $50 thousand in total.
"To be honest, I don't care how many there are, or what kind they are. I will not approve $50,000 for chairs for that 911 center," says Spraggs.
Spraggs says in his view the recent spending and unwillingness by Neal to turn over emails about the 911 center points to a bigger issue of lack of transparency. He says he and the other county commissioners complied with an open records request from McGuire on emails regarding the 911 center.
"I had received a written request myself pertaining to 911 from the sheriff, and I took care of that in a total of about five minutes and sent everything I had related to 911," says Spraggs.
As of now Neal still has not complied with McGuire's request despite the opinion from the Attorney General. Neal has 30 days from when the opinion is issued to either appeal it, or comply and hand over the emails.
If Neal does nothing then McGuire can sue and take Neal to Circuit Court over the issue. McGuire says he will speak with an attorney, but is prepared to take Neal to court if that's what it comes to.
It's unclear how Neal will respond. WPSD Local 6 reached out to Neal for comment, but he never returned the call. Likewise Deputy Judge Executive Brad Warning declined to speak on camera about the issue.