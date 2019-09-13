Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has declined to investigate McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer in response to a request from the parents of a McCracken County High School sex abuse victim.

The parents asked the attorney general to investigate Clymer's decision earlier this year to drop charges against McCracken County High School officials accused of failing to report sexual abuse. Friday, the lawyer representing the parents received an answer from the attorney general's office: no.

The attorney general's office letter says "We regret that you and your family have been through the events you describe in your letter, and we understand your frustration. However, after review of the materials, our office is not able to assist you in the matter."

The family's attorney, Bard Brian, tells Local 6 "It’s not over. We’ll decide early next week how to proceed. The AG’s office is basically kicking the can down the road."

