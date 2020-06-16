CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Raoul says he started experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend and consulted with his health care provider. He says he tested positive for the virus Monday.
"I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms, and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities," says Raoul. "Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.
Raoul says in a statement his symptoms continue to be mild and he is in regular contact with his staff to continue to manage his office's operations.
Raoul says, “Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often."
He says he is fortunate to be otherwise healthy and is following recommendations to protect people around him.