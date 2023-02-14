MURRAY, KY — Press freedom and responsibility: That was the topic of discussion Tuesday night inside Lovett Auditorium at Murray State University.
As part of a new lecture series, Marc Murphy served as the keynote speaker this evening.
He's a Louisville attorney and a political cartoonist whose work appears regularly in the Courier Journal and USA Today.
Tuesday night's discussion centered around the First Amendment, the important role journalism plays in our lives today and the slow demise of newsroom staffs nationwide.
Murphy says one thing should be the absolute focus for every journalist.
"Journalism has many roles and is done in many different ways, especially today, but at its core, journalism — and what I mean here is nothing less than the freedom of the press — has as its primary mission is examination of government," he says.
The lecture series is named after the late Robert "Doc" McGaughey. He served as long-time chair of Murray State's Department of Journalism and Mass Communications before retiring.
He passed away in 2019, and in 2020 the lecture series was established thanks to a generous bequest from McGaughey.