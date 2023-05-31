PADUCAH — An attorney representing the wife of a Paducah City Commission member charged with identity theft says she has rejected a plea deal offered by the commonwealth.
Attorney Jeremy Ian Smith sent Local 6 a copy of a notice of rejection filed on behalf of Sandra Guess Wednesday evening.
The document shows that the commonwealth proposed a sentence diversion in exchange for a guilty plea.
"The Commonwealth agrees to a plea of Guilty to the sole count of the Indictment, the Commonwealth will recommend a Five (5) year sentence with a Diversion of the charge for five (5) years," the proposed offer reads.
Guess is accused of creating an email account under someone else's name and sending a message under that person's name to Paducah Mayor George Bray and members of the city commission. Police have said the email was sent while her husband, City Commissioner David Guess, was facing removal from the commission because of a racist text he sent to a city employee. The email was critical of the city commission's actions during a hearing about David Guess' conduct, police said.
The man whose name Sandra Guess allegedly used to create the fake email account reported to police in January that his identity had been stolen and used to send the email.
On May 11, a McCracken County grand jury indicted Sandra Guess on a charge of theft of identity without consent, which is a felony. If convicted, she faces a sentence of up to five years behind bars.
The officer Guess rejected on Wednesday would have on paper sentenced her to five years, but the diversion would mean she would serve no time behind bars if she met the conditions of a plea agreement.
Download the document below to read the notice of rejection and the commonwealth's proposed offer.