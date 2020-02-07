MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We're learning more about the lawsuit filed against McCracken County Schools. Attorney Bard Brian filed civil lawsuit on behalf of his client, who was the victim in a 2019 sexual assault case at McCracken County High School.
In the case, former student Princekumar Joshi was accused of forcing a minor to perform a sexual act while he filmed it. Joshi, who was 18 at the time, later took an Alford plea for sexual misconduct and tampering with evidence.
"It is a complex situation that occurred over a period of time, of a course of several weeks, at that school, and we think that led to some really bad decisions," says Brian.
Brian told Local 6 on Thursday he and his client filed the lawsuit because he believes there was wrongdoing by school district employees. The complaint lists eight individuals, including former McCracken High School Principal Michael Ceglinski and Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland. Both Bowland and Ceglinski were charged with official misconduct, but those charges were later dropped.
"Certain personnel at McCracken County High School did not follow the law, and they did not follow their own procedures, and that led to damages to the victim, to the minor victim," says Brian.
In the end, Brian wants a good outcome for his client.
"First thing we want is justice for the victim, the minor child — the way she was treated. And if you read the complaint, I don't think there is a parent anywhere in McCracken County or anywhere in the country that's a decent parent that would want their child treated like this," says Brian.
We've also learned that attorney Michael Owsley from Bowling Green, Kentucky, is representing McCracken County Schools in this matter. We reached out to him for comment multiple times, but have not heard back.