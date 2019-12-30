MAYFIELD, KY — A court hearing was held Monday regarding GenCanna, the hemp company accused of owing money to contractors that worked on its processing plant in Graves County.
A lawyer representing GenCanna attended the hearing at the Graves County Courthouse, along with attorneys representing companies that filed liens because they say they have not been paid. Among those attorneys are those from the Denton Law Firm in Paducah. They said they are representing three companies that have filed liens — Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing, Hannan Supply Company, and Marcum Engineering — but would not comment beyond that.
Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Starks said the hearing was held because of a motion to appoint a receiver, a person to control the plant property along U.S. 45, just north of Mayfield. But that motion was continued.
Starks said the attorneys also discussed the possibility of mediation (a process in which all sides come to an agreement) and arbitration (in which an arbitrator hears all sides before making a decision). Starks brought up the question of whether Graves County is the proper venue for this case, given that GenCanna is based in Winchester, Kentucky.
Ultimately, no decision was made during Monday's hearing. But discussions between the sides will continue.
The hearing came after 71 liens were filed related to the GenCanna facility, which remains unfinished. The latest one was filed on Dec. 26 by New Millennium Building Systems, based in Indiana. New Millennium was contracted to provide steel joists, bridging, decking, and other materials. But the company is owed $106,348.99, according to the lien paperwork that the company filed.
In addition to the all the liens filed by various companies, Murtco, a mechanical and underground utility contractor, filed a notice of foreclosure against the plant property in November. The company says it's owed more than $3 million.
Local 6 called GenCanna's headquarters on Monday, but was told the company has no comment.