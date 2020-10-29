MCCRACKEN COUNTY — Attorneys entered not guilty pleas Thursday on behalf of a Texas man and woman charged with murder in a McCracken County shooting that claimed two lives in August.
Alexis Graham and Mykweze Cox are accused of killing 23-year-old Justin Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore in an Aug. 22 shooting at an apartment on College Avenue in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office in August claimed Graham admitted she went with Cox to the apartment to collect money owned for an alleged drug debt, and that Cox admitted to shooting Hicks and Moore. After deputies arrived at the apartment on Aug. 22, Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Cox and Graham will be back in court for a pretrial hearing in January.