PADUCAH — We're getting a better idea Wednesday about what's happening inside the Hipp building in Paducah.
Inside are offices for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
As we reported last week, several state workers told us they went home sick because of something in the building. Then, this week, we received messages saying the building had been shut down. Wednesday, the building's owners responded through their attorney.
In a letter, they say employees with the Department for Community Based Services reported that on Aug. 1, workers went home sick with headaches and nausea. The attorney letter claims no other workers anywhere else in the building reported any symptoms. The letter says plumbing renovations were completed that morning, with a final inspection at 12 p.m.
The letter says DCBS workers called WPSD on Aug. 6, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and the local health department, but no employees were admitted to the hospital.
Also on the 6th and the 7th, the letter says, local Hazmat officials inspected the building and did not confirm the presence of hazardous working conditions in the building.
On Aug. 8, the letter says, the state completed an air quality examination, which came back negative. The state ordered a third-party examination.
Then, Aug. 13, the letter says the building's owners were informed that DCBS employees were still of sick, and they are working at separate offices until the results of the third-party air quality examination come in.
You can read the letter we received in the images below.