Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result in a light freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&