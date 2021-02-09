FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An audit says Kentucky’s unemployment insurance office had a massive backlog of unread emails as it struggled to process jobless claims.
State Auditor Mike Harmon says more than 400,000 emails archived by the office were unread as of last Nov. 9. He says those emails included problems needing to be resolved and questions from unemployed Kentuckians.
“It breaks my heart to think of those Kentuckians included in the 400,000 unopened emails who so desperately wanted their voices heard and yet were ignored,” the Republican auditor said.
Harmon released the first volume of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky on Tuesday.
Like other states, Kentucky was hit by massive numbers of claims for jobless assistance brought on by the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has noted that the state’s unemployment system endured years of budget cuts before he became governor. Beshear’s administration eventually hired an outside company to help work through the claims backlog.
The second volume of the audit report will be released in April. Harmon's office says that report will deal with Kentucky’s compliance with federal grant requirements
