State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer, showing five concerns for noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, including several repeat findings.
Failed to properly account for and accurately report fees and taxes
This was included in last year's audit report and is a repeat noncompliance, according to the state auditor's press release. Mercer did not maintain accurate and complete ledgers. Some items were posted twice, while others were not posted at all.
Mercer does not reconcile the ledgers to the bank activity. Reconciliation is a process of comparing the balance from the bank statement to the general ledger accounts to find the true balance. They should be reconciled monthly, quarterly and yearly, the release says.
The fourth quarter financial report did not match the ledgers nor was it reconciled to the bank. Receipts were overstated by $79,447 and disbursements by $99,488.
"The county clerk’s quarterly financial report was materially misstated and required significant adjustments to accurately report fee receipts and disbursements for the calendar year," the release says.
Mercer did not provide a response to the auditor for this comment.
Failed to properly settle with the Ballard County Fiscal Court for 2019, 2020 and 2021
Mercer has not properly settled fees for 2019, 2020 and 2021 with the fiscal court.
Total unpaid obligations were $28,010, Mercer must pay $764 to cover the fee account's deficit from 2019 and $19,018 is due to the Ballard County Fiscal Court.
"This denied the fiscal court funds totaling $19,018 that could have been used to provide service to the citizens of the county. Failure to settle accounts timely increases the risk that misappropriation could occur and deprives the fiscal court of much needed resources for a significant period," according to the release.
Each year, Mercer must provide a complete statement to the county fiscal court of all funds received and of all expenditures. She has never given the fiscal court a yearly update, according to the audit.
At the time of filing, county clerks must pay back income to the fiscal court that exceeds the office's salary as permitted by the Constitution and other reasonable expenses.
Mercer responded no annual settlements were given due to her not knowing.
Does not have segregation of duties
This is a repeat finding and was included in last year's audit report.
Even though daily checkout is performed by the deputy clerks on a rotating basis, the bookkeeper is still responsible many tasks, including posting transactions to the ledgers, preparing the weekly reports, preparing checks and reconciling the bank statements. The bookkeeper also works on the front line of the office and receives cash from customers.
The audit says this improper delegation can result in accounting errors that may go unnoticed.
Mercer says this is because of the limited budget, which restricts the number of employees she can hire. She specifically responded everyone in the office handles customers and their money.
Did not account for fees and taxes in the proper fee year
- The county clerk deposited $230,049 of fees and taxes, collected for 2022, in the 2021 fee account.
- The county clerk transferred or reimbursed $223,867 to the 2022 fee account. However, the 2021 fee account still owes $6,182 to the 2022 fee account.
- The 2021 fee account also owes $6,774 to the 2020 fee account.
Mercer failed to notify state agencies the proper fee account information for automatic deposits and Automated Clearing House payments for motor vehicle taxes. She also failed to implement ways to ensure fee receipts and disbursements are accounted for in the proper fee year. This could affect excess fees due to the fiscal court.
Mercer did not provide a response to the auditor for this comment.
Exceeded budget for operation by $16,265
The Ballard County Fiscal Court approved the county clerk's budget at $202,000. However, Mercer's office spent $218,265 and did not request budget amendments from the fiscal court at any point during the year.
Excess fees of $71,151 were due to the fiscal court, according to the clerk's 2021 statement. Mercer paid $63,088 on March 23, 2022, but $8,143 is still owed.
Mercer responded that no significant, unusual transactions were identified because of their audit. The office did not identify or obtain any information that indicated material fraud may have occurred or be suspected. Nothing came to their attention that caused them to believe other information is a material misstatement of facts. "Every budget is an estimate, no two years are alike."
The full report can be read at auditor.ky.gov.