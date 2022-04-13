The COVID-19 pandemic has led to two problems related to unemployment in Kentucky: unsettled claims and fraud.
On Tuesday, Kentucky's State Auditor Mike Harmon sat down with Local 6's Mike Mallory to discuss the state's unemployment insurance system.
Auditor Harmon said his office is seeing improvement in the area of fraud, but it's still there.
"Just in our amount of testing we did, the small amount we did, we found like $118,000 worth of fraud," Harmon said. "And that sounds small, but it was a small sample as well by comparison. So we believe we couldn't put a specific percentage on it but we believe there's quite a bit of fraud still in the system."
As for unsettled claims, Harmon says his office is seeing improvement with the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. however, last year, Harmon released over 400,000 emails that were never answered after being sent by the state's unemployment assistance line.