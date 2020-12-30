FRANKFORT, KY — Auditor Mike Harmon says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, just one day after he received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Harmon says his wife went to be tested Tuesday morning after being notified she may have been exposed to COVID-19. He says the test came back positive, and he went to be tested as soon as he could, with his test also coming back positive.
Harmon says he and his wife only have mild symptoms so far and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.
Harmon goes on to say the timing of his positive test comes only one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but he still has faith in the vaccine itself - and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible.
"It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday," Harmon says. "My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated. I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time."
He added a picture of himself being vaccinated to his Facebook page on Dec. 28.