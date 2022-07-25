PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast series continues on August 4, with the featured speaker being Murray State University President, Dr. Robert L. Jackson.
The breakfast will be held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $20 to attend. You must pre-register for the event unless you're a power-card holder. You can pre-register here.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a Public Policy luncheon featuring Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles. The luncheon will take place at the Commerce Center in the Paducah Bank Community Room. Tickets are $20 and pre-registration is required. You can register for the luncheon here.