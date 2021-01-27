WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Holocaust survivors are commemorating their lost loved ones as the world marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The coronavirus pandemic means that International Holocaust Remembrance Day events have moved online for the first time, but what remained unchanged was the drive of survivors to deliver the message of “Never again.”
Survivors and many others joined a World Jewish Congress campaign which involved posting photos of themselves and #WeRemember. They were broadcast at Auschwitz on a screen next to the gate and a cattle car representing the way camp inmates were transported there. Auschwitz is the most notorious of the German Nazi death camps operated by Adolf Hitler's regime to carry out the planned destruction of Jews and the mass murder of many others, including Roma and Poles.
In Germany, the parliament held a special session to honor victims. In Austria and Slovakia, hundreds of survivors were offered a vaccine against the coronavirus on Wednesday in a gesture both symbolic and truly lifesaving. In Israel, some 900 Holocaust survivors died from COVID-19 out of 5,300 who were infected last year.
In all, about 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Germans and their collaborators. In 2005, the United Nations designated the anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
