Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...AND CAIRO .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LOWER OHIO RIVER BASIN HAS CAUSED RIVER LEVELS TO RISE. MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST TO OCCUR FROM JT MYERS DAM DOWN TO CAIRO OVER THE COMING WEEK. CRESTS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 42.9 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, JANUARY 19TH. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&