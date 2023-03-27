PADUCAH — Community members will have the opportunity to meet an author from Paducah on Tuesday at the McCracken County Public Library.
Betty Dobson with the library says author LeTonia Jones will showcase her new book, "Black Girl at the Intersection," at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the library.
The book is being published by Accents Publishing. The independent press says "Black Girl at the Intersection" is a collection of poems.
"The poems in 'Black Girl at the Intersection' speak from the intersection of social justice and personal heartbreak," Accents Publishing describes. "Past, present and possible future interact and dare to hope for a better world. Read these poems. They will speak directly to your heart."
To learn more about the book visit accents-publishing.com.
For more information about the McCracken County Public Library, visit mclib.net.