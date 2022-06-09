SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, leaving three dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead Thursday at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg.
The releases says the suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police.
The sheriff's office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.
News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.
