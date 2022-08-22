HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — A high school teacher in Kentucky was arrested Monday amid accusations that he sexually abused a female student.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says Hopkins County Central High School teacher James P. Lawson is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Deputies responded after the Hopkins County Board of Education contacted the sheriff's office about the offense, which was allegedly committed at the high school on Aug. 17, the sheriff's office says in a news release about the arrest.
The sheriff's office says investigators established probable cause and arrested Larson Monday at the Hopkins County Board of Education Office in Madisonville with assistance from Madisonville police officers.
Larson was jailed in the Hopkins County Jail, and the sheriff's office says its investigation into the abuse allegation is ongoing.