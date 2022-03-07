SOUTH FULTON, TN — A South Fulton, Tennessee, man is charged with raping a child.
The man, 34-year-old Thomas Mulcahy, was arrested by the Obion County Sheriff's Department Sunday night, The Current reports.
The newspaper reports that the South Fulton Police Department was notified of an incident involving a 13-year-old boy on Feb. 1. The police chief said the investigators found evidence of multiple interactions between Mulcahy and the boy. After talking with the victim and a search of Mulcahy's home, the chief told the newspaper there was enough probable cause to get an arrest warrant.
Fulton Independent Schools told The Current that Mulcahy works for the district as a custodian, but he's been on administrative leave since Feb. 2. Obion County Schools told the paper Mulcahy works as a bus driver there as well, but he's suspended from that job while the investigation is ongoing.