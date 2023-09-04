UNION COUNTY, IL — Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing on Monday.
The sheriff's office did not release the girl's name, but did share a photo of her on Facebook.
Investigators said the girl has dirty blonde or brown hair, and she was last seen wearing a blue and brown shirt with a white undershirt and blue jeans.
The sheriff's office said the girl was last seen around 3:41 p.m. Monday at 1595 Old Highway 51 North in Anna, Illinois.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen a girl matching the description provided to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.