LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people.
California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. The suspect left notes in his vehicle concerning “his hatred of the Taiwanese people,” the sheriff said.
A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.
Jail records show Chou is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
More details: https://bit.ly/3sDQZks