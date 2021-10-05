CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says it and the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating multiple reports of mail theft.
The sheriff's office says both law enforcement agencies have received calls reporting stolen mail from mailboxes and packages off of porches.
Investigators say "hot areas" that have experienced postal theft include county roads 657, 316, 318, 319, and 206, including the Hillcrest Subdivision.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who has had U.S. Postal Service mail stolen to call 1-877-876-2455 and press option 3, to report the theft to postal investigators for the USPS. The sheriff's office also asks members of the community to be vigilant and report it if they witness mail theft.
"We are actively patrolling the areas and investigating these thefts," the sheriff's office says.