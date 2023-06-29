MARION, IL — Police investigated a bomb threat at a book distributor in Marion, Illinois, on Thursday. Employees at the facility were able to return to work after investigators determined that the threat was invalid, the Marion Police Department says.
Officers responded to the ReaderLink Distribution Center in Marion, after receiving a call around 10:46 a.m. after an employee found a threatening note. Police say the note said a bomb would go off at 1:39 p.m. in the returns area of the building.
Marion police officers, Marion Fire Department firefighters, members of the Illinois Secretary of State Office's Bomb Squad, Illinois State Police troopers, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the distribution center. Police say the building was evacuated, employees were moved to a safe location and investigators searched the building.
The bomb squad, including a bomb-sniffing dog, found no evidence of a bomb in the building.
Once the building was found to be safe, the Marion Police Department says the distribution center reopened and employees returned to work.
MPD says its investigation into the threatening note is ongoing.