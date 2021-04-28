Animal abuse McCracken County 4/28/21

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are investigating abuse of dozens of animals on a property in the county Wednesday night. 

Detective Sarah Martin tells Local 6's Jack Kane more than 100 neglected animals are on the property on Broyles Avenue in McCracken County. 

Martin says at least 40 dogs have been kept inside a home on the property in cages or locked inside closets. The other animals include horses, goats, and turtles.

