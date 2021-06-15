HERRIN, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded after gunshots were fired at the Herrin Community Park Tuesday.
Witnesses told WFCN News multiple shots were fired on the east side of the park a little before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The news outlet in Williamson and Franklin counties reports that the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Herrin Police Department, and Energy Police Department responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported, but police are continuing to investigate.
The park was closed for the rest of the evening, WFCN News reports, and all ball games were canceled.
Local 6 has reached out to the Herrin Police Department, and we will bring you more details as they become available.