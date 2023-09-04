FLAGLER COUNTY, FL (WESH) — Authorities are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was shot and killed in a northeastern Florida county Sunday night.
It happened in Palm Coast, which is in Flagler County, Florida.
Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Ranwood Lane. They arrived to find the girl with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Advent Health Palm Coast, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
During a news conference, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly did not rule out the possibility that the shooting was accidental, but said that the child didn’t touch the gun.
"The child did not touch the firearm,” Staly said. “The child is an innocent victim in this case, with no actions by the child's part playing into effect to her death."
Authorities identified 21-year-old CJ Nelson as a person of interest, and he was arrested on a probation violation charge.
"He was on probation for a gun-related offense, and was not allowed to be in possession of any weapons as a condition of his probation,” the sheriff said. “He has not been charged with this death – yet."
Staly said eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and those people are still being investigated.
"We do have a person of interest, but we are still investigating all persons in the home, so no one has been ruled out,” Staly said.