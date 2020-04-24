CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection to a fire set at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in southeast Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says firefighters responded to the scene in the early morning hours Friday. The fire, which is being investigated as suspicious by local, state and federal authorities, happened on the first day of fasting of Ramadan. In a statement published to its website, the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on law enforcement to investigate whether religious bias was a motive behind the possible arson.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis told the Southeast Missourian 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene of the fire, but no injuries were reported. Hollis told the newspaper the damage to the building was extensive, and it may have to be remodeled, if not torn down.
In a message to media outlets Friday night, FBI spokeswoman Rebecca Wu announced the reward, which is being offered for "information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fire early this morning to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center located at 298 North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, Missouri."
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the fire "a cowardly act," in a tweet Friday afternoon. "In Missouri, we won't tolerate an attack on any house of worship," Parson wrote.
To submit information about the fire to the FBI's St. Louis Division, call 314-589-2500 or visit tips.fbi.gov.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is also asking for witnesses to come forward with information. To contact the police department, call 573-335-6621.