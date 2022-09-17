LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the citizens of Hampton to locate Warren Luetke. Deputies say they have reason to believe that Luetke is armed and dangerous.
Luetke is currently wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Luetke was last observed in the area of 1st Street in Hampton wearing a white T-shirt and is believed to be on foot.
Deputies are asking the public to call 911 if Luetke is seen. If spotted, do not approach Luetke.