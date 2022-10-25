MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday.
The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North U.S. 45 just south of Westview Road. The Massac County Fire Protection District and Joppa Fire Department responded to the call, and responders with the Vienna Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Massac County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police provided mutual aid.
While crews were responding to that call, a second brush fire was reported at Powers Church Road and Pell Road near Brookport. Firefighters with the Massac County and Brookport fire departments responded immediately, but the EMA says Monday's high winds caused the fire to gain strength, threatening multiple homes in the area. Massac County Sheriff's Office deputies evacuated people from the area for their safety.
Crews from Illinois and Kentucky came in to provide mutual aid to help fight the fire, including crews from the Joppa, Metropolis, Concord and West McCracken Fire Departments; the Pope County Fire Protection District; the U.S. Forest Service, Illinois State Police, Massac County EMS and the Massac County EMA. The EMA says numerous volunteers from Massac County helped provide manpower and equipment to fight the fast-moving fire as well.
The EMA says investigators have determined that the fire at Powers Church Road and Pell Road was caused by a combine that was harvesting in the area. Responders worked for several hours to contain the fire, which ultimately damaged 70 acres of land.
The fire along U.S. 45 damaged a total of 15 acres of land. Crews were able to contain that fire after about three hours, and the EMA says the cause of that fire remains unknown.
The EMA reminds Massac County residents and anyone traveling through the county that a burn ban remains in place until further notice.