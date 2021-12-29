A Kentucky man wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a southern Illinois sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The man – identified as 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky – is also accused in a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings.
Ray is accused of shooting and killing Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley Wednesday morning. Investigators say Riley was dispatched to help a driver on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 115. When a second deputy arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday, they found Riley’s body. His squad car was missing, and investigators later found it just east of where the deputy’s body was found, which is near the Indiana state line.
From there, investigators say they believe Tate carjacked a semitrailer new the location where Riley’s squad car was abandoned. Illinois State Police say Tate allegedly held the semi driver against his will, forcing him to drive to a QuikTrip gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.
Around 7 a.m. at the gas station, Ray allegedly shot a man and stole the victim’s car. That vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Peters Police Department said the victim in that shooting was taken to a hospital, and investigators believe his injuries are not life threatening.
Illinois State Police say Tate allegedly committed a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings in Missouri before traveling back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was found at a home in rural Carlyle, Illinois, which is in Clinton County.
State police say Tate broke into that home and held both the homeowner and the victim from the stolen vehicle hostage. Around 12:30 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook warning residents to avoid the area of Beaver Road, just north of Carlyle, because of the hostage situation.
Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois State Police SWAT team members were able to enter the home, and arrest Tate without incident. Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police confirmed the suspect’s capture in a tweet.
Tate was jailed in the Clinton County Jail, and investigators say he faces charges including first-degree murder in Riley’s death.
“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement Wednesday evening.
After the shooting, Evansville, Indiana, NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reports, Riley's body was taken to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office in Indiana around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies, including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department, helped escort the deputy's body to the Vanderburgh County Morgue.
Investigators said I-64 was closed early Wednesday morning from the 110 to 130 mile markers in connection to the investigation. WFIE-TV reports that I-64 westbound reopened as of around 8:20 a.m., but traffic will be diverted off of that highway and onto Illinois Highway 1.
Wednesday afternoon, Ringle announced in a tweet that an autopsy of Riley’s body was completed and a procession of nearly 40 law enforcement vehicles escorted his body back home to Wayne County. “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers,” Ringle said. “WE appreciate the volume of people along the route that showed their respect for Deputy Riley.”
