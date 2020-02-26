Investigators who have been searching a North Carolina pond for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell say their search was "inconclusive."
Crews have been searching a pond in the Shepherds Crossroads community in North Carolina as part of the investigation into the child's disappearance.
The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office says nothing related to the Boswell investigation was found Wednesday, NBC affiliate station WCYB-TV reports.
The 15-month-old girl was reported missing Feb. 18 — several weeks after she was last seen. Her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of filing a false report. Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office allege the 18-year-old mother has given them multiple conflicting statements that have negatively impacted the investigation.
The child's grandmother and her mother's boyfriend were arrested last week in North Carolina on charges unrelated to her disappearance.
