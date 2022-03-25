LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction by a non-custodial parent, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Corey Cowen abducted his daughter, 8-year-old Raelynn Cowen, on Friday.
The two were last seen headed west on U.S. 60 from Ledbetter in a pewter/gold 2001 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck with Kentucky registration A9B240, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say Raelynn has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Cowen, Raelynn or the vehicle to call the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555 or the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2196.