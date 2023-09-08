HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy reported missing in Hickman County, Kentucky.
Investigators said 9-year-old Hosea Young was last seen at a home on State Route 58 East in Clinton, Kentucky. The Hickman County Emergency Management Office said investigators believe Hosea walked away from home, but it's not known which direction he was headed.
Emergency management personnel, Hickman County Sheriff's Office deputies and other emergency service agencies are searching the surrounding properties for the boy and any leads that will help them find him.
Hosea is described as biracial, the emergency management office said. He's 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. Investigators do not have a description of the clothing he's wearing.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find 9-year-old Hosea Young to call the Hickman County 911 Telecommunications Center at 270-653-5871.