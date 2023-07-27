CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department says a man deputies have been searching for since Wednesday night is considered armed and dangerous, and state and federal authorities are looking for him.
The sheriff's department says 35-year-old Kenneth "Brian" Fitzgerald fled from law enforcement Tuesday while a probation violation warrant was being served at this home on Brown Mines Road in southern Crittenden County. He's accused of nearly crashing into a federal agent as he fled.
Fitzgerald is accused of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine, the sheriff's department says.
"During a search warrant executed Tuesday after the initial pursuit, deputies and agents discovered 9 mm and .223 caliber ammunition, as well as books on munitions and improvised explosive devices, as well as steel flechette, sharpened metal projectiles often used in bombs, a large marijuana grow consisting of over 70 marijuana plants, a large amount of dried marijuana, heroin, a handgun, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia," the sheriff's department says. On Wednesday, authorities say they seized several pounds of meth in connection to the case, as well as other drugs and cash believed to belong to Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald is also accused of making death threats against a Crittenden County resident. The sheriff's department says investigators found Fitzgerald in the area of Kentucky 855 and KY 70 on Wednesday, riding a black motorcycle. Fitzgerald allegedly fled from deputies of that motorcycle before losing control of the bike in a yard. He then ran away from law enforcement in the Frances area. That's when investigators say he tried unsuccessfully to steal a car parked at a home.
Multiple agencies assisted with a lengthy manhunt searching for Fitzgerald Wednesday night into Thursday, but they were unable to find him. The sheriff's department says he was last seen in the Frances area late Wednesday night.
Anyone with information that can help investigators find Fitzgerald should call 911 immediately, the sheriff's department says. The public is advised not to engage with him. He is wanted on multiple drug-related and firearm felony offenses, as well as the original charge of probation violation.