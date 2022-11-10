HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a man's life in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Douglas Nathan Phelps is accused of hitting Zachary T. Higgins with his vehicle and leaving the scene. The collision happened in the overnight hours, either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, on Tippett Road in Hanson, Kentucky. Higgins died because of his injuries.
Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced it now has an active arrest warrant charging Phelps, who goes by Nathan, with felony leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash resulting in a death and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office says Phelps' license was suspended because of a previous driving under the influence offense.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them find Phelps to call the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office at 270-821-5661 or Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County at 270-825-1111.