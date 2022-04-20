CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to vehicle pursuit that happened in March. Deputies say the man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Ronnie Sharp faces charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief stemming from the March 17 chase, the sheriff's office says.
The 47-year-old man is also wanted on failure to appear charges in Marshall and Calloway counties. The Calloway County court charge is related to a case in which Sharp is charged with possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faces a bail jumping charge related to that case, the sheriff's office says.
Sharp is also wanted by the Kentucky Parole Board on a parole violation warrant.
The sheriff's office says Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Sharp's arrest.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500 or Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.