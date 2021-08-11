MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 52-year-old woman accused of crashing a truck into a house and running away from the scene.
Investigators say people were inside the house when the truck crashed into it. Dianna Metcalf, who also goes by Dianna Cutrer according to the sheriff's office, is wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges is connection to the incident.
The sheriff's office says the woman is known to stay in McCracken and Marshall counties.
Anyone with information about the woman's location can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or another local law enforcement agency. Information may also be provided by calling West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355 or texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.