CALVERT CITY, KY -- It's a fear that keeps a lot of parents up at night, how will my child react in an emergency situation.
For parents of kids with autism, it is something that has them worried.
That's why the group Families on the Spectrum is hosting awareness and safety training for local first responders.
The workshop will provide an overview of autism spectrum disorder, focusing on growth rates, theories, common characteristics, effective communication methods, sensory issues, and skills to help interact with a person with autism.
A group known as ALEC, or Autism and Law Enforcement Coalition, is providing the training.
The training is happening from 9 A.M. - 2 P.M. at the Lakeland Center on US 62 in Calvert City.